UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condemns Hooliganism With SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

CM condemns hooliganism with SAPM Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the hooliganism with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill and termed it a tragic in every respect.

In a statement on Monday, he said, Shahbaz Gill was a respectable political worker while the opponents had proved that they were non-democratic.

Those trained in the non-democratic eras can indulge in such an uncivilized act because politics means tolerance, the chief minister said and added that it was very important to follow democratic norms and suavity in politics.

In fact, the opposition should pay attention to the ethical training of their workers, he asserted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

No fee increase at Dubai schools for 2021-22 acade ..

12 minutes ago

CBUAE’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme marks o ..

42 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed Al Hashemi of Majid Al Futtaim named World ..

57 minutes ago

DMCC welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ to i ..

57 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.