CM Condemns Horrific Rape Of Special Child, Orders Immediate Action

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep concern over the reprehensible incident of the rape of a 12-year-old special child in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep concern over the reprehensible incident of the rape of a 12-year-old special child in Rawalpindi.

The CM promptly issued directives for decisive action against the accused in accordance with the law.

Emphasising the paramount importance of justice for the affected child, he has urgently sought a detailed report from RPO Rawalpindi to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

