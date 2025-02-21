CM condemns incident of firing at police check post in Quetta’s Shaban

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday strongly condemned the incident of firing at a police check post in Shaban, a suburb area of Quetta.

In his statement, the Chief Minister termed the attack a cowardly act and said that such heinous acts of terrorists cannot demoralize us.

He said that two of our brave policemen have foiled a major terrorist plan by sacrificing their lives, their sacrifice would not go in vain and we are indebted to these heroes whose sacrifices have made our homeland safe.

Mir Sarfraz said that the Balochistan government and the people shared the grief of the families of the martyrs.

He prayed for the high ranks of the martyred policemen and said that may Allah Almighty grant them a high position in Paradise.

The Chief Minister also issued his message in this regard on the social networking site X (formerly Twitter), in which he paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and expressed his determination that no sacrifice would be spared for the establishment of law and order situation in Balochistan.