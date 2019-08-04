UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Indian Atrocities In Occupied Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

CM condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned state terrorism by Indian army in the occupied Kashmir and expressed sorrow and grief over martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris.

He extended sympathies to martyrs' families and said that the Indian army had spilled blood of the innocent Kashmiris. He said that India could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris with state terrorism, adding that the blood of innocent Kashmiris would result in their right to self-determination.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the silence of the international community on the issue was unjustified.

The world community should play its role to bring an end to Indian atrocities in the Valley, he added.

He said that Kashmiris should be given their right at the earliest, adding that Pakistanis would ever continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. He said that use of cluster bombs on civilian population along the Line of Control was a barbaric act of Narendra Modi government. Indian war hysteria would destroy peace in the region, he added.

He said that India had committed human rights' violation by using cluster bombs.

