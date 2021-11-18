CM condemns Indian forces barbarity

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday strongly condemned the brutality of the Indian army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and asked the United Nations to take immediate notice of it

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said occupied Indian armed forces had perpetrated an act of barbarism by martyring four Kashmiris including a trader, adding that no one could even think of such cruelty and these sort of tragic incidents in IIOJK were enough to open the eyes of the global community.

He appealed to the world to take notice of this barbarity as the unending killing spree had exposed the savagery of the Modi regime.

He said that India was involved in the spate of extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris for a long period and the UN should play its role to stop the growing Indian cruelties in IIOJK. "The Hindu supremacist Modi regime will have to be answerable for its cruelties meted out against innocent Kashmiris while there's no justification for the silence of the global community over Indian barbarism", concluded the CM.

