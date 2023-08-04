(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has said that August 5, 2019, is the black day on which the Hindu extremist party BJP abolished the special status of Kashmir by scraping Articles 370 and 35 A from the Indian Constitution.

In a message issued on Friday, CM said, "The unstoppable series of Indian state atrocities on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is continuing." "Tens of thousands of innocent Kashmiris have been martyred and now by ending the special status of Kashmir, fascist India has been taking away the lands of Kashmiris." "The Hindus are being settled and efforts are being made to convert the majority of Muslims into a minority, and the lives of Kashmiris are being made miserable," he deplored.

According to the United Nations resolution, Kashmiris should be given their right to vote.

The CM said, "Kashmir is the voice of the people of Pakistan, and the relationship between people of Pakistanis and occupied Kashmiris is based on love and brotherhood." He said, "India wants to suppress the voice of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, in which they have become completely bogged down.""It is a huge mistake of India that it will be able to deprive the Kashmiris of their rights through oppression and oppression," the CM added.