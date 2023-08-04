Open Menu

CM Condemns India's State Atrocities In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

CM condemns india's state atrocities in IIOJK

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has said that August 5, 2019, is the black day on which the Hindu extremist party BJP abolished the special status of Kashmir by scraping Articles 370 and 35 A from the Indian Constitution.

In a message issued on Friday, CM said, "The unstoppable series of Indian state atrocities on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is continuing." "Tens of thousands of innocent Kashmiris have been martyred and now by ending the special status of Kashmir, fascist India has been taking away the lands of Kashmiris." "The Hindus are being settled and efforts are being made to convert the majority of Muslims into a minority, and the lives of Kashmiris are being made miserable," he deplored.

According to the United Nations resolution, Kashmiris should be given their right to vote.

The CM said, "Kashmir is the voice of the people of Pakistan, and the relationship between people of Pakistanis and occupied Kashmiris is based on love and brotherhood." He said, "India wants to suppress the voice of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, in which they have become completely bogged down.""It is a huge mistake of India that it will be able to deprive the Kashmiris of their rights through oppression and oppression," the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Balochistan Chief Minister United Nations Minority Vote Jammu August 2019 Muslim From Love

Recent Stories

IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran K ..

IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 IRENA publishes report on establishing circular st ..

IRENA publishes report on establishing circular steel sector during G20 minister ..

27 minutes ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

2 hours ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

3 hours ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

3 hours ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

3 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan