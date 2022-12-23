UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Islamabad Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 11:27 PM

CM condemns Islamabad blast

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condemned the Islamabad blast and paid tributes to the sacrifice of police official Adeel Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condemned the Islamabad blast and paid tributes to the sacrifice of police official Adeel Hussain.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The suicide blast is highly condemned, as well as a matter of concern, and all the sympathies of the provincial government are with the affectees, he added.

