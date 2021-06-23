UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Johar Town Blast

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

CM condemns Johar Town blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemned the Johar Town blast on Wednesday and said the perpetrators of the incident could not escape from the law.

Talking to the media here, he said at least three people were killed while 25 others injured in the blast.

He said rescue teams had rushed the site to carry out relief activities instantly after the incident whereas emergency has been imposed in the hospitals where the injured were being provided the best medical treatment.

The CTD and other departments concerned had been directed to investigate the incident, he said adding that every culprit of this act would be brought to justice.

He said the government would also compensate damages occurred in the incident beside offering financial assistance to the deceased families.

