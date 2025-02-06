CM condemns Karak attack, vows action against perpetrators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in Karak, which claimed the lives of three policemen.

Calling it a cowardly act, he directed law enforcement agencies to take immediate action to arrest the culprits.

He also prayed for the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Paying tribute to the martyred officers, CM Gandapur praised the sacrifices of the police force in maintaining peace.

He assured full support for the martyrs' families and pledged that the provincial government would stand by them.

Security has been tightened across the province and investigations are underway to bring those responsible to justice.