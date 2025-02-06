CM Condemns Karak Attack, Vows Action Against Perpetrators
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in Karak, which claimed the lives of three policemen.
Calling it a cowardly act, he directed law enforcement agencies to take immediate action to arrest the culprits.
He also prayed for the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
Paying tribute to the martyred officers, CM Gandapur praised the sacrifices of the police force in maintaining peace.
He assured full support for the martyrs' families and pledged that the provincial government would stand by them.
Security has been tightened across the province and investigations are underway to bring those responsible to justice.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor visits CMH to inquire health of AAC Manan5 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Karak attack, vows action against perpetrators5 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police clarify viral video incident, driver admits mistake5 minutes ago
-
Police foil illegal camel wrestling, gambling event5 minutes ago
-
SCP dismisses petition regarding video scandal5 minutes ago
-
401 widows, divorced women to get cattle in Lodhran district5 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process15 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident on Police checkpost Bahadurkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa25 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani for training, opportunities to young athletes25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation in anti-terror, CPEC development; say attempt to dis ..35 minutes ago
-
Grand anti-encroachment operation launched in DG Khan after 30 years55 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifies revenue recovery drive in Multan1 hour ago