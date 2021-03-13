UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condemns Karak Incident, Urges Ulemas To Play Role In Promoting Interfaith Harmony

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:15 PM

CM condemns Karak incident, urges ulemas to play role in promoting interfaith harmony

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday termed Karak Samadhi incident as highly condemnable and said that it was an attempt to destroy peace and interfaith harmony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday termed Karak Samadhi incident as highly condemnable and said that it was an attempt to destroy peace and interfaith harmony.

He was talking to members of Jirga formed relating to Karak Samadhi incident. The jirga apprised KP CM about their efforts to amicably settle issues surfaced after tragic incident.

Besides local elites, ulemas and leaders of Hindu community, MNA, Ramesh Kumar, MNA Shahid Khattak, Advisor to CM Ziaullah Bangash, MPA, Nisar Gul were also present.

CM lauded role of Jirga to resolve the issue in an amicable manner through negotiations and sincere efforts of local ulemas and leaders of Hindu community in peaceful handling of the situation.

He also expresses the hope that ulemas and leaders of Hindu community would play their role in future to maintain peace and interfaith harmony in the district.

Mahmood Khan remarked that provincial government would take steps to prevent such incidents in future and urged upon ulemas and locals play their part in this connection. He said that rights of minorities are protected through constitution adding their worship places would also be given full protection.

On the occasion, leaders of Hindu community express gratitude to provincial government and Chief Minister for taking timely action in Karak.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Karak Government

Recent Stories

Station Commander, DG PHA visit newly constructed ..

6 seconds ago

At least three dead as Myanmar protests continue a ..

8 seconds ago

Smoke-emitting vehicles fined

9 seconds ago

Chelsea frustrated by Leeds stalemate

11 seconds ago

PM Advisor meets Punjab Chief Minister, discusses ..

13 seconds ago

Odermatt seals Slovenia slalom to cut Pinturault's ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.