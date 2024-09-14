CM condemns Khuchlak blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Saturday condemned the terror attack on police van in Kuchlak.

At least two police officials embraced martyrdom after the explosive planted by the miscreants went off in Kuchlak, some 20 km from Quetta.

“The entire nation stands by its valiant forces in the fight against the menace of terrorism,” the Chief Minister Balochistan said in a statement issued here.

He vowed to eliminate terrorist and their facilitators from this land.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for high ranks of the martyrs in jannah.