CM Condemns Khuchlak Blast
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Saturday condemned the terror attack on police van in Kuchlak.
At least two police officials embraced martyrdom after the explosive planted by the miscreants went off in Kuchlak, some 20 km from Quetta.
“The entire nation stands by its valiant forces in the fight against the menace of terrorism,” the Chief Minister Balochistan said in a statement issued here.
He vowed to eliminate terrorist and their facilitators from this land.
He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for high ranks of the martyrs in jannah.
Recent Stories
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Advisor appointed `Health Minister’ KP1 minute ago
-
Climate Change disrupts clothing sales also2 minutes ago
-
NA session commences2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near Police mobile on Bostan Road in Kuchlak2 minutes ago
-
Two police officials die in Kuchlak blast2 minutes ago
-
Five dead ,15 injured as passenger coach plunges into ditch in Sherani2 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held at BZU sub campus12 minutes ago
-
Two drug-dealers arrested12 minutes ago
-
Chairman WSSC ensures special cleanliness arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)12 minutes ago
-
7 power pilferers booked22 minutes ago
-
22 arrested, 40 cases registered for overpricing essentials22 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life22 minutes ago