CM Condemns Khuzdar Explosion
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion in Khuzdar.
In a statement, the CM expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the blast.
The chief minister prayed for the forgiveness of departed souls, and offered condolences to the bereaved families.
She said the Punjab government was with the affected families in their hour of sorrow.
