Open Menu

CM Condemns Killing Of 4 Tanker Drivers In Noshki

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM

CM condemns killing of 4 tanker drivers in Noshki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the brutal killing of four innocent tanker drivers in the Noshki area.

She expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The CM prayed for the departed souls and strength for the affected families to bear the irreparable loss.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

11 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

59 minutes ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

1 hour ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

6 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

6 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

6 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

7 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

12 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan