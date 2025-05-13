CM condemns killing of 4 tanker drivers in Noshki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the brutal killing of four innocent tanker drivers in the Noshki area.

She expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The CM prayed for the departed souls and strength for the affected families to bear the irreparable loss.