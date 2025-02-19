CM Condemns Killing Of 7 Innocent People In Barkhan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the killing of seven innocent people who were forcibly removed from a bus and murdered in Barkhan.
Expressing deep grief and sorrow, she extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, calling the incident a tragic and inhumane act.
