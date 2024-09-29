CM condemns killing of innocent labourers in Panjgur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has condemned, the killing of innocent laborers in Panjgur, here on Sunday.

He said that such incidents were a conspiracy to increase hatred and harm to national unity, according to a CM's spokesman.

The Chief Minister said this nation had seen major incidents of terrorism but did not allow to affect the national unity.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased labourers.