CM Condemns Killing Of Innocent Labourers In Panjgur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned
the shooting incident in Panjgur that resulted in the deaths of seven innocent
laborers.
Expressing her deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life, she conveyed her heartfelt
condolences to the grieving families affected by this senseless act of violence.
The CM expressed her solidarity with the families during this difficult time, affirming
that the government stands with them and would support them in their time of need.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MCCI newly elected president vows to strengthen liason with govt2 minutes ago
-
Experts in KP term PM’s USA visit highly successful2 minutes ago
-
IST to celebrate World Space Week 2024 with focus on Space and Climate Change2 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Sangat host session on Poetry12 minutes ago
-
Over 25 students injured in clash between two student groups at Quaid-e-Azam University12 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of sedentary lifestyle risks on 'World Heart Day'12 minutes ago
-
Manual bells ringing in public sector schools still alive22 minutes ago
-
Ex Minister Irshad Sial condemns brutal killing of labourers22 minutes ago
-
UK Trade Commissioner's visit to strengthen UK-Pak economic ties: Mian Kashif Ashfaq22 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
Medical experts urge media to create awareness campaigns to prioritize ambulance patients22 minutes ago
-
CM condemns killing of innocent labourers in Panjgur22 minutes ago