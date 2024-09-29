CM condemns killing of innocent labourers in Panjgur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned

the shooting incident in Panjgur that resulted in the deaths of seven innocent

laborers.

Expressing her deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life, she conveyed her heartfelt

condolences to the grieving families affected by this senseless act of violence.

The CM expressed her solidarity with the families during this difficult time, affirming

that the government stands with them and would support them in their time of need.