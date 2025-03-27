CM condemns killing of passengers in Gwadar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the tragic

incident in Kalmat, Gwadar, where six passengers were shot dead

after being forcibly taken off a bus.

The CM expressed profound sorrow over the incident, extending her heartfelt condolences

to the bereaved families and assuring them of her unwavering support and sympathies

during this difficult time.