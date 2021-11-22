CM condemns killing of Sardar Zada Muhammad Khan Ababki

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Monday condemned the killing of Sardar Zada Mir Muhammad Khan Ababki who was a tribal political leader in Mastung area.

In a statement, the chief minister also condemned other deaths which were killed by unknown persons the other day.

The chief minister has directed the police and the administration to take all possible steps to arrest the elements involved in this act of terrorism.

He said the provincial government would also play its due role in resolving the tribal disputes which was important for durable peace in the province.

The chief minister also expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families. He also prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear these losses with fortitude.

