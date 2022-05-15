CM condemns killing of Sikh community members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sunday strongly condemned the killing of two persons belonging to the Sikh community in Peshawar and expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the affected families.

The CM remarked that the government stands with the Sikh community over this incident and said the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government should ensure provision of justice to the Sikh community and the accused should be given stern punishment.