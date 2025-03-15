CM condemns Kirani Road blast, vows to thwart enemies' nefarious design

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, strongly condemned the bomb blast on Kirani Road, calling it a cowardly act.

He paid tribute to the martyred policeman from the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) and expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the grieving family.

The chief minister directed immediate and best quality medical facilities for those injured in the blast, assuring that the government would spare no effort in providing the best possible treatment for the wounded.

In a statement issued here, CM Bugti said that terrorists could not undermine the resolve of the people with such cowardly acts. He vowed to thwart the enemies' nefarious intentions and emphasized that the martyrdom of the police officer would not be in vain.

"Those responsible for the attack will be brought to justice at all costs," he added.

Bugti reaffirmed that actions against terrorists and their facilitators would continue without discrimination, ensuring long-term peace in the province. He also directed security agencies to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of the public.

"The restoration of peace and order remains the government’s top priority," CM Bugti said, adding that the people of Balochistan stand united against terrorism, and with the government's commitment and public support, enemy's plan will be foiled.