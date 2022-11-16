CM condemns Lakki Marwat terror attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack on the police van in Lakki Marwat.

Chief Minister in his message paid rich tribute to the martyrs and said that they laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.