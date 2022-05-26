UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Life Imprisonment To Yasin Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CM condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has strongly condemned the sentence awarded to Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment by a puppet court of India.

In a statement issued here, he said that Indian court has massacred justice by sentencing Yasin Malik. Hamza Shahbaz emphasised that Yasin Malik case has exposed the judicial system in India, adding that unilateral dispensation of justice is a slap on the face of so-called Indian democracy.

The CM termed that it is not up to the capacity of the cowardly Indian rulers to intimidate or suppress Yasin Malik. He appreciated that Yasin Malik raised the banner of truth by enduring the hardships of imprisonment.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz assured that Pakistani nation is standing with Yasin Malik in this hour of need.

The CM concluded that Yasin Malik is voice of the innocent and oppressed Kashmiris which cannot be suppressed and muted.

