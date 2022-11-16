UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Loss Of Policemen In Lakki Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

CM condemns loss of policemen in Lakki attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a police mobile van that resulted in martyrdom of six policemen in Lakki Marwat district and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muazzam Jah Ansari in that regard.

In his condemnation message, the Chief Minister said it was a tragic and condemnable incident in which "our six policemen were martyred".

Mahmood Khan said the KP police had rendered matchless sacrifices for the cause of the nation and such cowardice attacks "will not deter their resolve to fight the menace of terrorism on our soil".

The Chief Minister also prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

It merits a mention here that six police officials were martyred when their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Lachai Jangal near Wanda Shopkhel in Kurram Par Landeva area in Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Condemnation Mobile Vehicle Van Lakki Marwat From

Recent Stories

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

23 minutes ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

51 minutes ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.