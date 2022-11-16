CM condemns loss of policemen in Lakki attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a police mobile van that resulted in martyrdom of six policemen in Lakki Marwat district and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muazzam Jah Ansari in that regard.

In his condemnation message, the Chief Minister said it was a tragic and condemnable incident in which "our six policemen were martyred".

Mahmood Khan said the KP police had rendered matchless sacrifices for the cause of the nation and such cowardice attacks "will not deter their resolve to fight the menace of terrorism on our soil".

The Chief Minister also prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

It merits a mention here that six police officials were martyred when their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Lachai Jangal near Wanda Shopkhel in Kurram Par Landeva area in Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday morning.