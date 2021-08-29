CM condemns militants' firing on check post in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Sunday condemned firing of militants on a border check post in Bajaur and expressed grief over the martyrdom of two security personnel in the incident.

In a message issued here , he prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of departed souls.

Expressing concerns over the incident, he also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear thee irreparable loss with equanimity.