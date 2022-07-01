UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Miscreants Attack On Police In South Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Friday condemned attack of unknown assailants on a police team in South Waziristan and said that culprits involved in the incident would be brought to justice

In a statement issued here , he prayed for eternal peace of the Station House Officer that was killed in the incident.

He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

He said that family of deceased police official would be provided need assistance and help.

