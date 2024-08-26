CM condemns murder of 23 innocent people in Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the killing of 23 innocent individuals in the Musakhail area of Balochistan.

Describing the attack as a horrific and senseless act of terrorism, the Chief Minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragedy.

In her statement, the CM extended her sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims. She prayed for the departed souls and offered her deepest condolences with the bereaved families.