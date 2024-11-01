CM condemns Mustang school bombing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her profound sorrow over the tragic loss of four lives, including children, in the bomb blast at Mustang's Girls High school.

The CM condemned the bombing incident, offered her condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families affected by this horrific incident.