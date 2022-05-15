UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns North Waziristan Blast

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 07:40 PM

CM condemns North Waziristan blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz strongly condemned a suicide blast in North Waziristan and expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three security personnel and three children.

The CM paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyred and remarked that he saluted the great sacrifices of Hawaldar Zubair Qadir, Sepoy Aziz Asfar, Sepoy Qasim Maqsood, the children namely Ahmed Hassan, Ahsan and Anam.

He expressed his sympathy and sorrow with the families of the martyred and said that brave sons of the land and innocent children have been targeted. Hamza Shehbaz said that the provincial government was standing with the families of the martyred. Those laying down their precious lives were symbol of respect for the nation, he added.

The CM vowed to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism with unity.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Chief Minister Punjab Suicide Government Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

10 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

19 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

19 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

20 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.