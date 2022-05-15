CM condemns North Waziristan blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz strongly condemned a suicide blast in North Waziristan and expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three security personnel and three children.

The CM paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyred and remarked that he saluted the great sacrifices of Hawaldar Zubair Qadir, Sepoy Aziz Asfar, Sepoy Qasim Maqsood, the children namely Ahmed Hassan, Ahsan and Anam.

He expressed his sympathy and sorrow with the families of the martyred and said that brave sons of the land and innocent children have been targeted. Hamza Shehbaz said that the provincial government was standing with the families of the martyred. Those laying down their precious lives were symbol of respect for the nation, he added.

The CM vowed to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism with unity.