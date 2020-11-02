UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Opposition's Diatribe Against Institutions

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM condemns opposition's diatribe against institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties are frustrated and the elements bent upon weakening the national interests were devoid of intellect and wisdom.

In a statement on Monday, the CM maintained the opposition leaders lack political acumen, adding that unnatural alliance was going to disintegrate soon.

The opposition alliance has lost ground and it was better the opposition should realize facts, the CM advised. Those who were talking against the institutions for the sack of regaining power were not loyal to the nation, he said. The politics demand dignity and suave behaviour and the indecent style of politics would not succeed, he said. The state institutions were the pride of the nation and the PTI government would not let their respect down, the CM concluded.

