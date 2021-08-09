UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Quetta Blast

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

CM condemns Quetta blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the blast near Serena Chowk, Quetta.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he also expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of two police officials.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. The CM said that handful terrorists cannot shake the firm belief of the nation. Usman Buzdar said that our all sympathies were with the heirs of police martyrs and injured and Punjab government equally shares the grief of aggrieved families.

