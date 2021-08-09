CM condemns Quetta blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the bomb blast at police vehicle in Quetta .

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incident.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the blast.