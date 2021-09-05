CM condemns Quetta blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the blast near Mastung Road Quetta and paid homage to the great sacrifice of the martyred security personnel.

In a message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.

The chief minister said that they had sacrificed their lives to ensure peace in the country. "We salute the sacrifices of the martyrs," he said. The whole nation was united for eradicating the menace of terrorism, he added.

Usman Buzdar also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.