CM Condemns Quetta Bomb Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Quetta railway station bomb blast, on Saturday.
In a condolence message, she said: "The cowardly terrorists, who attack innocent citizens, women and children, will surely meet their end.”
She offered expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.
