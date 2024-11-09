CM condemns Quetta bomb blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Quetta railway station bomb blast, on Saturday.

In a condolence message, she said: "The cowardly terrorists, who attack innocent citizens, women and children, will surely meet their end.”

She offered expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.