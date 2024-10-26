CM Condemns Suicide Attack In North Waziristan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the suicide attack at a checkpoint in North Waziristan, which resulted in the martyrdom of four officers.
In her statement, the CM expressed profound grief and sorrow over this tragic incident, conveying heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.
CM Maryam Nawaz honored the bravery and sacrifice of the martyred officers, recognizing their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.
Recent Stories
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial emergency operations Center officials discuss upcoming Polio campaign6 seconds ago
-
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM4 minutes ago
-
Sargodha has great potential to help boost region's economic growth: PML-N parliamentary secretary10 minutes ago
-
140 new dengue cases reported in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
7th Central Convention of National Party starts with Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch in chair10 minutes ago
-
Lahore police take action against 'criminal' beggars10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award16 minutes ago
-
Genetically Modified crops imperative to reduce agri losses: UAF VC30 minutes ago
-
Arora expresses solidarity with Kashmiris40 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over North Waziristan attack40 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Cycling Association to organize “Kashmir Black Day Cycle Rally" on Sunday50 minutes ago
-
Govt's farmer-friendly policy starts producing results: CM Maryam50 minutes ago