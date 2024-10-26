CM condemns suicide attack in North Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the suicide attack at a checkpoint in North Waziristan, which resulted in the martyrdom of four officers.

In her statement, the CM expressed profound grief and sorrow over this tragic incident, conveying heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

CM Maryam Nawaz honored the bravery and sacrifice of the martyred officers, recognizing their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.