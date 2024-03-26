Open Menu

CM Condemns Suicide Attack On Chinese Convoy In Shangla

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

CM condemns suicide attack on Chinese convoy in Shangla

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned a suicide attack on a Chinese convoy in Shangla

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned a suicide attack on a Chinese convoy in Shangla.

According to a Spokesperson for the Chief Minister Sindh, Murad expressed his deep sorrow over the killing of the Chinese nationals. He said we would not allow anyone to disturb the peace of the country.

The China and Pakistan had brotherly relations, he said adding that both the countries were partners in many development projects. He said that the terrorists wanted to weaken the country's economy.

Eradication of terrorism from the country was inevitable, the CM said adding that the future of the country was bright.

He also expressed condolence to the bereaved families.

