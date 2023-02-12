UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Suicide Attack On Security Convoy In N. Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday condemned a suicide attack on a security forces convoy in Mir Ali sub-division of the North Waziristan.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister Azam Khan said that security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for the sake of the country.

He expressed grief and sorrow of the martyrdom of the three security forces.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

