CM Condemns Terror Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack on the Daraban police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

He paid a glowing tribute to the sacrifice of the security personnel who lost their lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officials.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the nation acknowledges and salutes the unparalleled sacrifices of the martyrs. He affirmed that all sympathies are with the families of the martyrs.

