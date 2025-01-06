Open Menu

CM Condemns Terror Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

CM condemns terror attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned a terror attack on police officers near Lakki Marwat, in which two police personnel were martyred.

In her statement, the CM expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the martyred officers.

The CM extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and assured them of full support during this difficult time.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that such cowardly acts of violence would not weaken the resolve of the law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism.

