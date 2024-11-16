CM condemns terrorism in Kalat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Johan attack, while strongly condemning terrorism in Kalat.

The CM offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

The CM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the blast.