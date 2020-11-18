CM condemns terrorist attack in Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on office of a sensitive organization located near office of Deputy Commissioner in Charsadda and expressed grief over martyrdom of an FC official in the incident.

In his message, he said it was another cowardly act of terrorism by anti-state elements, adding that such acts could not shake the resolve of the government and security agencies to wipe out terrorism and extremism in all forms and manifestations.

Sympathizing with the family of the FC martyr, the chief minister prayed the Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.