CM Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kalat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM

CM condemns terrorist attack in Kalat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the eternal sacrifice of Levies official Ali Nawaz, while strongly condemning a terrorist attack on a check post in Kalat.

The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family of martyred official Ali Nawaz. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the two injured Levies personnel.

