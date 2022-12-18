CM condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemned a terrorist attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat area, on Sunday.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four police personnel and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the personnel.

The chief minister prayed for early recovery of the injured police personnel.

The CM said the martyred police personnel laid down their lives during performance of their duties.