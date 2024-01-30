CM condemns terrorist attack in Machh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack in Machh area of the province.

In a statement, he directed the Home Department to utilize all available resources for restoring peace in the area.

Ali Mardan Domki said all the security agencies were working in coordination to protect the lives of the people and restore peace in the area.

The chief minister said that the security forces were taking careful action to protect the local population.

He said the security forces foiled major terrorist attacks through prompt and coordinated response, adding that the local administration, FC and police were taking measures to clear the area.

Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali in his message, strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

He sought a report of the incident from the concerned authorities.

Zubair Jamali said that the protection of lives and property of the people was the priority of the government.

He said that all those involved in the incident would be brought to the justice.

The minister strictly condemned the attack and prayed for the safety and the security forces and people.

The minister also prayed for the elevation of e ranks of the martyrs and the speedy and complete recovery of the injured in the terrorist incident.