CM condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, which claimed the lives of innocent children and others.

Expressing her heartfelt condolences, the chief minister extended deep sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for patience and strength for them in this time of immense grief.

The CM also prayed for the swift and complete recovery of those injured in the attack.