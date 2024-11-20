CM Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Check Post In Bannu
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned terrorist attack on a security check post in Bannu Malikhel.
The CM paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the security forces. She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. She said, “Terrorists cannot impede path of development.”
