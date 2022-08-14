CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces at Harnai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the checkpost (choki) of security forces at Harnai Balochistan.

The chief minister remarked that the shaheed Naik Atif and the shaheed Sepoy Qayyum foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists through their valour and bravery.

He paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the martyred Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum.

Parvez Elahi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyrs.

He said that he salutes the valour and bravery of the injured Major Omar for defeating the attack of the terrorists.

The CM prayed for the early health recovery of the injured Major Omar.