CM condemns Turbat blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned

a remote controlled bomb blast in a bus in Turbat.

In a statement on Sunday, the CM paid tribute to those who embraced

martyrdom in the attack, describing their sacrifice as a symbol of courage

and resilience.

She prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, elevate the ranks of martyrs

of the incident and expressed sympathies with their families. She also

prayed for swift recovery of the injured.