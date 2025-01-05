Open Menu

CM Condemns Turbat Blast

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM

CM condemns Turbat blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned

a remote controlled bomb blast in a bus in Turbat.

In a statement on Sunday, the CM paid tribute to those who embraced

martyrdom in the attack, describing their sacrifice as a symbol of courage

and resilience.

She prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, elevate the ranks of martyrs

of the incident and expressed sympathies with their families. She also

prayed for swift recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Bomb Blast Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Turbat May Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

15 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

15 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

15 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

16 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

16 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

16 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

16 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

16 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

16 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan