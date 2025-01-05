CM Condemns Turbat Blast
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned
a remote controlled bomb blast in a bus in Turbat.
In a statement on Sunday, the CM paid tribute to those who embraced
martyrdom in the attack, describing their sacrifice as a symbol of courage
and resilience.
She prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, elevate the ranks of martyrs
of the incident and expressed sympathies with their families. She also
prayed for swift recovery of the injured.
