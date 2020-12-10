CM condemns unprovoked firing along LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian armed forces along the line of control (LoC) and paid tributes to the two martyred jawans in the firing incident.

He extended sympathies to the heirs and said that martyred jawans were heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The CM said that unprovoked firing by the Indian forces was a condemnable act as the aggressive designs of the Indian forces were a serious threat to the regional peace. India should not remain in any confusion as the Pakistan Army has the fullest capability to thwart any aggression, he said.

India had crossed all limits of brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the international community should take notice of continued firing incidents by the Indian forces, he added.