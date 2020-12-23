UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Unprovoked Firing Along LoC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

CM condemns unprovoked firing along LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian army at civilian population along the line of control (LoC).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he extended sympathies to heirs of the martyred woman and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

India was violating all international laws by targeting civilian population, he said and added it was regrettable that the world was facing the coronavirus while the Modi regime was firing at the unarmed civilians.

The CM regretted that aggressive Indian designs were a threat for regional peace and reminded it that Pakistan army had the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to every Indian aggression. The Pakistani nation was standing with its brave armed forces which had always given a befitting reply to the wicked enemy, the CM concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

