CM Condole Death Of Maulana Chitrali
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned religious scholar Maulana Abdul Raheem Chitrali.
The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SA women's cricket team arrives in Multan3 minutes ago
-
Training workshops held to mark World First Aid Week3 minutes ago
-
Petroleum Division working out fuel cost equalization mechanism for fertilizer companies: Musadik3 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab jubilant over by-election victory in RYK3 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves two development schemes worth Rs 4.48b3 minutes ago
-
First ever coordination meeting of UNESCO Chair Holders across Pakistan held13 minutes ago
-
Don't invest in 196 illegal societies: MDA13 minutes ago
-
Asif urges SIC to express regret over past action, misbehave to take a new start33 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations in Lodhran33 minutes ago
-
Vegetable prices decrease in market33 minutes ago
-
Measures urged to save animals from epidemic, ticks attack33 minutes ago
-
ETPB chairman plants saplings at Sri Gurdwara Punja Sahib43 minutes ago