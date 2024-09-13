Open Menu

CM Condole Death Of Maulana Chitrali

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

CM condole death of Maulana Chitrali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned religious scholar Maulana Abdul Raheem Chitrali.

The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

